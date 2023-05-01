Dear editor,

When firefighters worked to contain an escalating wildfire in Natural Bridge State Park recently, it’s important to remember that it’s not just humans’ lives and homes that are threatened. Deer, bears, birds, fish, reptiles and other animals are killed or displaced by wildfires, too. 

