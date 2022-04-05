Dear editor,

It is absolutely ridiculous to see Sen. Mitch McConnell stand in the chamber and declare he will not vote to confirm Judge Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court. I watched the same ghost of a man stand in the same spot and proclaim something was amiss when President Obama tried to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court a year and a half before an election — then, standing in the same spot, proclaim we had to confirm Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination immediately, less than two months before an election. Does he think we forgot?

I have seen McConnell in lectures where he grandstands to the fear-mongering Republican base, hell-bent on ruling this country at all costs. He needs to be replaced with someone who actually earns the respect of his constituents by caring about this country, the Constitution and the people who pay his wages.

He and his wife need to be investigated for ties to Russia, former Gov. Matt Bevin, and the nonexistent aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky.

Kentuckians need to do everything POSSIBLE to strip him of power over anything other than his lunch order.

May God bless and keep Moscow Mitch well, healthy, and safe. Why? So that he can live to watch his lost election become an opportunity for this country to grow in social and cultural diversity. By doing so we can only increase our economic strength, power in the world and influence.

JoAnne Harris

Dayton

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription