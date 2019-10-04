Dear editor,
I happened to notice that Thursday was Matt Bevin and our Republican-led government’s “Bring Your Bible to School Day." May I recommend some Bible passages for the children?
From the Old Testament, teach Ezekiel 9:5-7, where God orders all idolaters to be slaughtered, including young girls, women and little children. There are other such wonderful Bible passages, but let’s begin with that one.
From the New Testament I recommend Judgment Day teaching from Revelation 20:7-15, where we learn of the fate of all non-Christians, which is to be tortured forever in a lake of fire. There are other such teachings, but let’s begin with that one.
Yes, let’s teach the Bible in school. In the name of fairness, Governor, when is the "Bring our Koran to School Day"? Separation of church and state, anyone?
Phil Greer
Frankfort