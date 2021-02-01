Dear editor,
I read with interest the article about Frankfort’s historic bridges (“Frankfort's bridges earn international honors,” Jan. 26).
The Singing Bridge is both beautiful and functional, but it is also a memorial to a horrific part of our history. Marshall Boston (1894) and John Maxey (1909), both African American, were lynched from its trestles by angry mobs of white citizens. This happened during a time of overt racial terrorism throughout our country that was designed to further entrench the racial caste system and white supremacy. It’s part of the history of Frankfort and of the Singing Bridge.
Given the events of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., it is even more crucial for all of us to learn about and from our history. Our democracy depends on it. We do ourselves a disservice if we don’t acknowledge the full history of the Singing Bridge.
Regina Wink-Swinford
Frankfort
Wonderful letter. I find civil rights history very lacking in local historical markings. I also find it weird Gobel's assassination isn't identified as retribution for his progressive stances on race. During his election Black citizens were held at gunpoint in a barn in Georgetown so they wouldn't vote and his accused killer fled to a town that established sundown laws. And why isn't there a plaque for when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the capitol? Or to some of the amazing alumni who studied at KSU? There are many more sad stories to be told but some that tell of the incredible struggle towards gains in basic human rights. Telling these stories would elevate Frankfort and make it a resource for school aged children all over the state.
I know history is important and racism hasn’t been more prevalent that the times we are living in right now with police shooting and a past president that condoned it . But for the life of me I can’t stop thinking of what Mark Twain said about Christian missionaries in the Hawaiian Islands back then , that were teaching the native people about Heaven and Purgatory . The natives didn’t have words for those abstract places in their language! Twain made fun of the missionaries speaking of the native people they were converting, He said: “ How sad it is to think of the multitudes who have gone to their graves in this beautiful island and never knew there was a H#ll.”
