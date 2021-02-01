Dear editor,

I read with interest the article about Frankfort’s historic bridges (“Frankfort's bridges earn international honors,” Jan. 26).

The Singing Bridge is both beautiful and functional, but it is also a memorial to a horrific part of our history. Marshall Boston (1894) and John Maxey (1909), both African American, were lynched from its trestles by angry mobs of white citizens. This happened during a time of overt racial terrorism throughout our country that was designed to further entrench the racial caste system and white supremacy. It’s part of the history of Frankfort and of the Singing Bridge.

Given the events of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., it is even more crucial for all of us to learn about and from our history. Our democracy depends on it. We do ourselves a disservice if we don’t acknowledge the full history of the Singing Bridge.

Regina Wink-Swinford

Frankfort

