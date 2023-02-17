Dear editor,

What Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation” is beginning to cease to exist. Those of us who lived through a World War, Korea, and Vietnam can understand why he so named those who have lived through those times. I remember my parents talking about the Great Depression. The steps that were taken by our state and national leaders during the pandemic has stirred up literally a hornet’s nest.

