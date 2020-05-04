Dear editor,
“Easement would protect Fort Hill” read the headline of The State Journal on Tuesday, April 28. Well, that sounds good. But protect it from whom?
Reading the article, a conservation easement would protect Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill from the citizens of Frankfort. But wait, I thought it is our park.
I’m very familiar with conservation easements. I serve on the board of Woods and Waters Land Trust. That’s what we do — help landowners place conservation easements on all or a portion of their property, to preserve the natural beauty for future generations. But that’s not what’s happening here.
The city commissioners do not own Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill. What gives them the right to dictate how future generations use their own property?
The 20 acres that have historical significance are already protected under state law as an archaeological site. So put a split rail fence around it and upgrade the historical markers. But leave the other 113 acres alone.
If the existing city commissioners want to prevent children and adults from enjoying multiuse trails, like a bunch of grumpy old men saying “stay off my lawn,” then I guess they can do that. But if a future city commission feels that multiuse trails might be good for the citizens, and maybe help attract people to live in downtown Frankfort, then let them make that decision in the future.
Richard Rosen
Frankfort
