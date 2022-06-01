Dear editor,

Does Kentucky State University have issues with more things than money? I am a graduate and concerned advocate of the university. I (volunteer) help recruit students and find financial resources for them. I also help navigate through university systems and processes.

One example of this is a kid that I recruited spent the fall 2021 semester on campus and then decided to transfer. He had a past due balance. He asked for my help. He was being charged the full amount for room and board but was kicked out of Combs Hall before the semester ended. He also did use his meal plan fully since he was off campus.

We approached financial aid office and were told to "go to bursar." The bursar told us to "go to housing." Housing told us to "go to bursar." Vice President of Student Engagement and Campus Life Pernella Rowena Deams told us "I'll handle this." She didn't. Deams said, "I will contact the student directly." She didn't.

An offer of volunteer help to clean up Combs Hall received no response from Deams. (By the way, we have pics of Combs Hall with trash and other issues including used condoms on laundry room floor.) Students also suggested there was poor security with unlocked doors in Combs Hall.

I hear all the excuses (the pandemic, staff shortages, money woes, etc.) but if you can't pick up the trash out of the laundry room (used condoms) you might have bigger issues.

David Neville

Pleasureville

