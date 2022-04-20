Dear editor,

Two years ago visiting my 92-year-old aunt and uncle whom I love dearly, I asked, “Aunt Pat, Uncle George, over the course of your life, has the weather changed?” The room grew still as this was a serious question. “Oh Billy, the weather is nothing like when we were young.”

This year we visited our new grandbaby, Charlotte, in Texas. When we got back to Kentucky, spring was everywhere. Not so in Texas. Texas has had no rain. The first is climate, the second weather. Just what is this climate change so talked about in the news?

There’s a war in Ukraine, gas and food prices are rising and it seems today families have more immediate issues to care about. There are massive fires in the west, severe tornados in western Kentucky and big holes in the grocery store shelves.

In God’s wonderful way, world temperatures since the last ice age have been perfectly stable and life flourished. However, since 1820 average world temperatures have gone up 1.2 degrees Celsius and scientists say more is coming. Should we be worried about our future, our children’s and grandchildren’s future? What is the truth? 

This Earth Day, Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Ward Oates Amphitheater in River View Park, Frankfort you can find out. Together Frankfort is hosting 2022 Earth Day featuring UK professor Dr. Paul Vincelli, Judge Phillip Shepherd and KSU’s environmental educator Jody Thompson. Also fun activities, walks and information. Please attend.

Bill Klier

Frankfort

