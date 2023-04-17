A response to the recent passage of anti-trans legislation in Kentucky, addressed to all who support these measures:
The American Psychiatric Association strongly supports age-appropriate gender-affirming care, and also “urges the repeal of laws and policies that discriminate against transgender and gender diverse individuals.” In reality, the high levels of depression and suicide present in many transgender youth are largely the result of family and societal pressure and rejection rather than the fact of identifying as gender diverse. Thus, the policies contained in the HB 470 and SB 150 will lead to more negative outcomes instead of preventing them. If the intention was to “protect Kentucky’s kids,” the members of our State Legislature who supported these bills have failed dramatically.
People often fear what they don’t know, and fear usually underlies hateful actions. So I will contain my own anger and frustration and instead urge education about your fellow Kentuckians who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
It is always a risky proposition when those charged with making decisions for others are operating without adequate information. Education is the key to sound decision-making. There are several accessible and reliable publications from organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and PFLAG. Pride Centers throughout Kentucky are also excellent resources.
The House and Senate measures have already passed in Frankfort. Yet, as an educator, a former mental health counselor, a parent and grandparent, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I feel compelled to urge further learning.
