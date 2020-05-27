Dear editor,
The effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear that was hung by the Capitol last weekend has become somewhat of a local scandal. I’m horrified, but I’m certainly not surprised.
Acts like these happen often in America. Blame has been shifted to different things but one thing that has been overlooked is the recent shift in political power. As Democrats rejoiced at Beshear’s win, Republicans were angered, a common pattern when there is a change in political parties.
This is almost inevitable considering our two-party structure, but what’s interesting about this structure is the culture that has developed because of it. There is a certain hatred that exists between the right and the left that I’ve never seen anywhere else.
The actions of a Democratic governor spurred such anger that right extremists felt the need to figuratively hang him. While this is an extreme example that both parties have condemned, the polarization of our communities is frightening but common.
Many people who identify with one of the two political parties have a very set image of the other that leaves no room for empathy or collaboration. The gap that is continually growing between the right and the left reinforces the toxic concept of all-or-nothing thinking. Hardly ever is there compromise between the two parties.
We need to shift our focus so that acts of hatred like the “hanging” of Beshear are eliminated and more importantly so that we as Americans are not divided but united.
Ella McCutchen
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.