Dear editor,

The American Civil Liberties Union fought to give Bennie Hart permission to have “I’m God” on his license plate. If Hart decided to style himself “I’m a Fried Egg” and incurred huge legal fees to legitimize this claim, would American taxpayers have to pay said legal expenses?

U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled that the state of Kentucky was required to pay Hart’s legal fees in the amount of $151,206. Is this an appropriate use of hard-earned Kentuckians' tax dollars?

In so many countries in our world religious or political expression is met with cruel repression and one is grateful for our country’s laws regarding freedom of speech.

In our democracy, we depend on the integrity and good sense of our elected officials to administer these well-intentioned laws fairly and sensibly.

Judges do have a great deal of discretion in cases of equity and the Hart case ruling seems egregious.

Rhoda Kingston

Emigsville, Pennsylvania

