The coronavirus poem

Silence.

Alone.

Looking through glass at the world we used to be part of.

Fear.

Never knowing, always hoping for the best.

Anger.

Endangering us all.

Don’t leave!

It all depends on you.

Bells ringing.

Green lights.

Hope.

We’ll get through this together.

But for how long?

Everyone’s inner question.

How long?

Sophie Dufour, age 13

Frankfort

