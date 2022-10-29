We need a state senator from right here in Franklin County, but that’s not the only reason to vote for Teresa Barton. While Barton has an honorable record of being twice elected judge-executive and led the state’s drug control policy office, Gex Williams' record as a state senator from northern Kentucky in the 90s was one of missing over 100 votes during his last year in office, voting twice against seat belts, voting against funding for abused and disadvantaged children, voting against protecting merit employees from retribution for supporting or not supporting a particular political candidate, but voting for a bill to increase his legislative pension!
While Barton has been a bipartisan problem solver and is endorsed by Democrat and Republican governors, Williams is opposed by his own party. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams calls the "Liberty" faction, to which Williams claims membership, “crazies.” A Republican legislative leader called him a “mean spirited, full-time anarchist.”
But perhaps most telling about Williams is that for four years he approved his official Legislative Research Commission bio that falsely claimed he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. After a newspaper article exposed this case of stolen valor, he changed his legislative profile in 1995 to reflect that he attended college in his home state of Florida.
Northern Kentucky already has three state senators. Let’s elect someone from Frankfort for the 20th District (Franklin, Owen, Gallatin, Carroll and parts of Boone and Kenton counties). Let's elect Teresa Barton.
