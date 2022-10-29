Dear editor,

We need a state senator from right here in Franklin County, but that’s not the only reason to vote for Teresa Barton. While Barton has an honorable record of being twice elected judge-executive and led the state’s drug control policy office, Gex Williams' record as a state senator from northern Kentucky in the 90s was one of missing over 100 votes during his last year in office, voting twice against seat belts, voting against funding for abused and disadvantaged children, voting against protecting merit employees from retribution for supporting or not supporting a particular political candidate, but voting for a bill to increase his legislative pension!

