Kentucky has seen more flood-related and other disaster declarations than any state between 2000 and 2022. The last disaster declarations happened in February of this year with the flood in eastern Kentucky and in December 2021 with the tornado in western Kentucky.
139 Elected officials in the 117 Congress, including 109 representatives and 30 senators refuse to acknowledge the scientific evidence of human-caused climate change. All 139 of these climate-denying elected officials have made statements casting doubt on the clear, established scientific consensus that the world is warming-and that human activity is to blame.
According to 97% of climate scientist, 2023 is becoming the hottest year in history, yet climate deniers comprise 52% of House Republicans; 60% of State Republicans.
In Kentucky, Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul; Representatives James Comer, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Andy Barr have denied evidence of human-caused climate change. These 139 climate-denying members in congress have received more than $61 million in lifetime contributions from the coal, oil and gas industries. Essentially those contributions amounted to $442,293. per elected official.
Kentucky's elected officials have a duty of responsibility to do what is factual and ethical. In the last decade we have all seen the weather changes, yet evidence appears our officials care more about voting on issues for monetary gain instead of that most common link, that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future. And we are all mortal.
