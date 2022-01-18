Dear editor,

Kentucky's school children deserve the opportunity to learn history accurately, using primary documents — those words and speeches of the people who were alive when historical events happened.

Unfortunately, our legislators are considering House Bill 14 and HB 18 — two bills that, if they become law, will prohibit the inclusion of many primary documents because use of those materials will be forbidden.

Why? HB 14 and HB 18 forbid the inclusion of any materials that promote the concept that one race, sex, or religion is inherently superior to any other race, sex, or religion. On the surface, that sounds like a great idea. But think about how a ban on such materials would limit the teaching of history.

How will Kentucky's students really understand World War II if they cannot be told about Hitler's ideas which promoted that Aryans were superior to all others and that the Jewish faith was so inferior Jews were to be killed? How can Kentucky's students understand why it took an eighty year campaign for women to secure the vote in the USA if they are never allowed to learn that some opponents of women's suffrage promoted the idea that women were inferior so should not be allowed to vote?

The ban on instructional materials in HB 14 and HB 18 will greatly limit our students' opportunities to fully understand the past. Kentucky's children deserve access to an excellent education, not one in which accurately and fully teaching history is restricted. Please, encourage your legislators to reject HB 14 and HB 18.

Mary Hamilton

Frankfort

