Dear editor,

Over the past several years I have participated in book groups, film screenings, speaker events, and other opportunities to learn more about the history of racism here in Frankfort, our state and country. Each and every time, multiple people have said, “Why didn’t I know this? Why wasn’t I taught this in school?”

If House Bills 14 and 18 pass that will be easy to answer. Our students won’t learn the full history of our country because it will be illegal to teach it. HB 14 and 18 seek to “ensure that no public school or charter school offers instruction or discussion that incorporates (or promotes) designated concepts related to race, sex and religion.” Doing so can result in large fines for the districts.

How does one teach about the constitution, the enslavement of Africans and African Americans, reconstruction, lynching, redlining or the civil rights movement without incorporating concepts related to race? How do you teach about the 19th Amendment without discussing concepts related to sex? How do you teach about the Holocaust with talking about religion?

Instead of cutting out parts of history, we need to be encouraging a fuller understanding of U.S. and world history. HB 67 and HB 88 do just that by requiring public middle and high schools to look at the history of racism and in some courses learn about African and Native American history.

As a parent, I want my child to have as many tools as possible to fully understand what is going on in the country and world. I encourage everyone to contact our legislators and urge them to OPPOSE HB 14 and HB 18. Ask them to PASS HB 67 and HB 88 instead.

Regina Wink Swinford

Frankfort

