Dear editor,
Snark and misinformation seem to have replaced wit and facts in a recent guest column (“Guest columnist: May I have a copy of the 'new' Constitution?,” Aug. 7-9).
A few facts conveniently left out of the writer’s screed include:
• The eviction moratorium is just that, a moratorium, not rent forgiveness; the governor did not “give free rent to thousands.” Every renter still owes every penny of their back rent.
• Evidently, the columnist makes a forced distinction about “paid-off” properties to bypass the inconvenient fact that the federal government (Congress, including the GOP-controlled Senate, and the president) has implemented an eviction moratorium on property with federal loans (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, etc.) or federal assistance (Section 8, etc).
Just possibly, the bipartisan support for the federal eviction moratorium doesn’t mesh with the writer’s attack on the governor? The lack of real information in the column is mildly astonishing — almost as astonishing as The State Journal publishing such a rant.
Joe Pyles
Frankfort
