Dear editor,
Recent letter writers regarding the coronavirus need to educate themselves regarding the facts.
FACTS from the World Health Organization warn that the coronavirus disease pandemic is ACCELERATING.
The COVID-19 pandemic took 67 days from the first report to reach 100,000 cases, then 11 days to reach the second 100,000, and ONLY FOUR DAYS for the third 100,000. By the time you read this, we could be at half a million or more infected individuals. The majority of these infections occurred AFTER people were told the only way to protect our human population is for EVERYONE to self-quarantine.
The reason the disease is spreading? People refusing to stay home and away from others. What some people including the U.S. president don’t realize is that everybody has to sit out and stay at home at the same time otherwise virus continues to be spread. A “lockdown” is the only way we can stop this infectious disease.
As a senior citizen with lung issues, I am one of the millions who are considered highly vulnerable to the corona virus so I take this lack of effort to self-quarantine very personally. It is ignorant to follow political pundits on biased media and to rely on those sources for factual information.
The National Institutes of Health links you to the most current TRUE scientific information regarding the COVID-19 at https://www.nih.gov.
The World Health Organization has info at https://www.who.int/
For Kentucky-specific information on COVID-19, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
Ceci Mitchell
Frankfort
