Dear editor,

With the CDC's national eviction moratorium having expired at the end of July, Congress needs to act now to avoid a wave of evictions in the coming months.

The Housing Choice Voucher program is our nation's largest and most effective housing program. But only one in four renters can get a voucher because of inadequate funding. If we expand vouchers to all eligible renters and guarantee funding for the program each year, we could virtually end homelessness, reduce racial inequality and save lives. And we can pay for it by making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

America has been in a housing crisis for years; the pandemic only made it more conspicuous. Along with investing in building new housing, I urge our senators and representatives to expand rental assistance to all eligible renters through multi-year guaranteed funding for Housing Choice Vouchers.

Veronica Taylor

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription