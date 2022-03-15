Dear editor,

The March 5-6 State Journal states “Pool-less Lakeview Park plan narrowly approved by fiscal court” in spite of the fact that an indoor pool was the most-requested item when a public survey was taken. 

The rationalization offered was that a “better return on investment” was obtained by excluding the pool. 

To me, this is faulty logic. We never ask if police, fire safety, hospital and schools offer an attractive return on investment. 

A year-round pool is a really needed thing for the Frankfort community. With it, our schools’ swim teams have a place to host competitions with area schools. 

We — all of us who reside here — would have a year-round place for healthy recreation. 

Please, Fiscal Court, wake up!

Richard Silver

Frankfort

