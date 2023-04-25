Dear editor,

President Joe Biden’s lawless conduct leaves me wondering why the appointed leaders in the Department of Justice have not arrested him for his violations of the U.S. Constitution. Since the day he swore “to preserve, protect, and defend” our Constitution, 3.7 million illegals have crossed our southern border, and each crossing violated Title 8 of the U.S. Code.

