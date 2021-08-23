Dear editor,

The members of the Franklin County Board of Education that voted against delaying the start of school and adopting a variable calendar, Justin Watterson and Natalie Lile, should resign immediately.

Chuck Fletcher, who seemingly didn't understand the purpose of the vote or was too cowardly to take a stand on it and abstained, should join them.

When our kids are attending school throughout the entire summer because of sustained COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines, the blame is going to lie squarely on their shoulders.

Mike Adams

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription