Dear editor,

The article titled "FCS proposes 4% tax increase" (Weekend edition, Aug. 24-25) was troubling to me, and I hope that people will attend the Thursday public hearing on the subject.

There are some questions that need to be asked. When you have over $27 million sitting in your bank account, why do you need a 4% tax increase? When you are forecasting a 4% increase in income from higher accessed property values, why do you need an additional 4% increase in the tax rate?

I think FCS has some explaining to do.

Richard Rosen

Frankfort

