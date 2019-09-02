Dear editor,
The article titled "FCS proposes 4% tax increase" (Weekend edition, Aug. 24-25) was troubling to me, and I hope that people will attend the Thursday public hearing on the subject.
There are some questions that need to be asked. When you have over $27 million sitting in your bank account, why do you need a 4% tax increase? When you are forecasting a 4% increase in income from higher accessed property values, why do you need an additional 4% increase in the tax rate?
I think FCS has some explaining to do.
Richard Rosen
Frankfort