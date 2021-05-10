Dear editor,

Newly appointed Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dwayne Depp arranged for a luncheon and social hour between the deputies of the sheriff’s office and three African American community members. Depp stated that at least one of the deputies had never had a meal with a person of a different color.  

Sharing a meal with the sheriff's office

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dwayne Depp (in the white shirt) arranged a meal with local African-Americans and local law enforcement recently. (Photo submitted)

The only rule was no shop talk, no police talk. For over an hour, we sat, ate, laughed and talked. 

Congratulations go out to Sheriff Chris Quire for diversifying his office with a chief deputy of color. Also, congratulations for allowing his chief deputy the freedom to establish a rapport between his office and the community. 

Hopefully, more diversification will come. We will be watching. 

Ed Powe

Frankfort

