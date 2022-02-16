Dear editor,

House legislator bills HB 14 and HB 18 have little to do with education but everything to do with racial profiling education.

If teaching American history and Democracy are no longer to be taught, if speaking and studying truth and justice become a crime for teacher and student, who are the beneficiaries?

A Republican legacy of crimes against the people could be a good choice.

Teachers need to grab every copy of Harriet Beecher Stowe's 1852 book "Uncle Tom's Cabin" before the books get thrown into one of those GOP book burning parties. Fear and ignorance hold powerful reins. 

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

