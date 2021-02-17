Dear editor,

Senate Republicans have shredded the U.S. Constitution.

With their vote to acquit Trump we now know:

• Impeachment conviction of a U.S. president no longer exists.

If this twice-impeached president can’t be convicted, it will never happen. If incitement of an insurrection is not considered a high crime, nothing ever will be. Hiding behind the hollow argument of constitutionality and jurisdiction is especially absurd when the Senate wouldn’t allow the trial to take place while Trump was still in office yet refuses to convict because he no longer is.

• Congress is no longer a co-equal branch of government.

The constitutional checking of a president’s power is gone. Senate Republicans have demonstrated they have no subpoena power over the presidency; they cannot criminally charge a president; they will allow cabinet members to serve without their consent in an acting capacity beyond statutory limits; a president can dismiss inspectors general and their oversight with impunity; and a president can enrich himself in office in violation of the emoluments clause. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has also abdicated its authority by declining to hear relevant cases that could limit presidential power and/or overreach.

Trump is an idiot, a mob boss and a disgrace. Our democracy only survived through the bravery of a few and his, and his minions’, incompetency.

I doubt we will be so lucky with the next authoritarian leader. The eventual demise of our democracy was sealed by 43 Senate Republicans on Feb. 13, 2021 — another day that will live in infamy.

Sam Marcus

Frankfort

