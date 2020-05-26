Dear editor,

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing under the Treasury Department can print all the money aid that states need. The Washington oligarch politicians in power know this and are trying to figure out how to funnel as much as they possibly can to themselves and their wealthy buddies.

They know we are watching their $25 billion to the airlines; $27 million to a private jet company founded by a Trump donor; and others in a long list. On top of that they try deception so as to get votes. Hilarious — if it wasn’t for the sick, dying and impoverished across the nation who can’t afford the least expensive things in their lives like groceries.

One resource, our national GDP (gross domestic product), was worth nearly $22 trillion. The renewable and nonrenewable resources we have here in North America in the U.S. are worth more than $3-4 quadrillion? (One thousand trillion is a quadrillion.) Can there be a price put on what our resources are worth? 

And we’ve got these old white oligarch politicians holding back essential state funding to keep food on folks' tables, provide health care, testing for COVID-19, protection by police, firemen and EMTs and the lights on in our homes.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription