Dear editor,

President Donald Trump is a lying, cheating backstabber. His word means nothing. He pardons crooks and fires truth tellers. Trump was three months late protecting us, refusing to admit his failure, calling it a "Chinese virus" not a worldwide pandemic.

In November Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and their Republican nursemaids in the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court — who used their powers for greed and corruption, sickening our country's health and economy — will be expelled, "fired" for their crimes.

We will wash our hands thoroughly, getting rid of the whole despotic mess of them.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

