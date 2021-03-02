Dear editor,

I wanted to express my appreciation for the firefighters at the Darby Shire Circle location of the Franklin County Fire Department.

My employer, Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, was gifted a donation of paper towels from the Louisville division of the Kroger Co. They will be given to the 15 domestic violence shelters in our coalition but for now are being stored in our building.

When they were delivered, I was alone at the office. I called the fire department and asked if they could assist with unloading and taking the boxes into our building, and they immediately sent four folks over to help. It's not the first time they have come to our office to assist in some way.

They are most appreciated, not just by me but by the survivors who stay in our shelters and will ultimately benefit from this donation. Thanks again, Kroger and FCFD!

Lisa Gabbard

Frankfort

