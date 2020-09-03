Dear editor,

Learning that Mrs. Trump #3 stayed in New York City to renegotiate her prenup got me to musing. How much does The Donald pay her to speak up? What did it cost him for her to speak at the convention? I’ve just been reading that her role in the fall campaign is “being worked out.”

Does she earn more for speaking up than Stormy Daniels did for keeping quiet?

Diana Martin

Lexington

