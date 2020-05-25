Dear editor,
The editorial in The State Journal (“Editorial: Indecisiveness becoming a trend at fiscal court meetings,” May 19) called the Franklin County Fiscal Court indecisive for delaying funding to the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. Postponing a decision in this case is not an example of indecisiveness; it is a prudent business decision.
I agree completely with Magistrate Sherry Sebastian’s view on this subject. Given the uncertainty that the pandemic brings to the county’s income stream, the sensible thing to do is to work on the entire budget at one time, and if necessary, make cuts across the board. If that means that one budget line like KCDC gets delayed, that is only fair to all the other budget lines.
KCDC should not be given preferential treatment. KCDC’s “deadline” does not have to be the fiscal court’s deadline.
Richard Rosen
Frankfort
