Dear editor,

The State Journal Editorial Board's editorial (“Editorial: Fiscal court is sending the wrong message on economic development,” June 23) is a fair assessment of the decisions being made by the current fiscal court. 

The “anti-business decisions” are being seen as a clear, across-the-board position on economic and community development for this community. The messages are being received. Not just by the volunteer boards of Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and Downtown Frankfort Inc., but by potential investors in the community. Investors who invest in buildings and jobs — the budgetary cornerstones of the county’s fiscal health.    

What is surprising is the way this court looks past available resources. As the state capital, this community (both city and county) is home to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development — “the primary state agency encouraging job creation, retention and business investment.” Its offices sit in downtown Frankfort. Its employees reside in this community. 

Franklin County is also home to dozens of retired economic development professionals, and at least one cabinet secretary. Given the availability of resources this community should be THE MOST progressive community in the state with regard to economic and community development.    

Maybe it’s inexperience. But more than anything else — it's unfortunate. What is the vision for long-range economic vitality? And who will be assigned to deliver the message?  

Terri Bennett  

Frankfort

