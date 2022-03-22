Dear editor,

I am writing in rebuttal to the letter saying that Kentucky is vastly under served with a Republican supermajority in Frankfort. All you need to do is look back in recent history to when the Democratic Party ran this State House for 98 years continually.

In 2016 the people of Kentucky said they have had enough of Democrats lack of accountability and sent a Republican supermajority to Frankfort for the first time in nearly a century. With the mess Democrats left in Frankfort, Republicans had to get to work fast and tackle major issues like fully funding the pension ARCs and stopped raiding any fund with money left in it.

Rep. Dan Fister, R-Versailles, voted for House Bill 8 which would lower the state’s 5% income tax incrementally over a period of years until it is eliminated. The first decrease would reduce the income tax rate an entire percentage point to 4% on Jan. 1, 2023, leaving an estimated $1 billion in taxpayer pockets to be invested and spent in local communities.

He also supports HB 1, the House budget proposal that includes record funding for education, a continued commitment to the state’s budget reserve trust fund, and pay increases for the Kentucky State Police, state employees, social workers and educators. I am thankful that we now have a State Representative who is willing to put party aside on important issues and work across the aisle to better serve our community.

Nick Nash

Versailles

