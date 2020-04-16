Dear editor,
My elderly parents survived the Great Depression, a 1930s diphtheria outbreak and the 1937 Frankfort flood. Dad survived multiple injuries inflicted during World War II.
Since the pandemic began, Dad has been hospitalized twice. In March, I saw firsthand the new ER unit Frankfort Regional Medical Center had set up to screen potential COVID-19 patients. Every precaution was taken to protect medical personnel and patients. I talked to staff about how they were coping and many said, “You do all you can and then just hope/pray it has been enough.”
A week after Dad returned home, he experienced new symptoms and was hospitalized again. The two days we waited for results of his COVID-19 test were agonizing (negative).
That said, it makes me angry to hear people talk about political agendas in responding to the pandemic or a broadcaster stating most of those dying “were on their last legs anyway” and that “isn’t being callous,” just stating truth. It makes me wonder how/when we lost our compassion for other’s pain and loss.
I know the time I have with my parents is short, as do those whose loved ones have cancer or other terminal conditions. I want to do everything I can to keep from hastening the inevitable. I follow the guidelines, then I pray a lot.
Jesus said, “Love one another as I have loved you.” Please, for the sake of your family, friends, and neighbors “love one another” and though it is hard, with God’s help we will make it through together.
Tamela Biggs
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.