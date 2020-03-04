Dear editor,
A recent guest column ("Struggling Kentuckians rely on SNAP," Feb. 28) was disturbing because the author seems to believe that taxpayers, like me, are obligated to take care of her. This is an example of decaying American values such as individualism, self-reliance and pride. It is sad and disappointing.
There should be strict penalties for people found guilty of stealing through fraud. Work reporting requirements should be extensive because it shouldn’t be too easy for one person to take money from another without an exchange of goods or services.
The writer says her family depends on food stamps because her husband is a full-time student who works part time and she is a full-time mother. I suggest her husband find full-time employment like I did while getting both my undergraduate college degree and my master's degree. It might also be a good idea for her to get a job just as many other mothers do.
When the state erroneously deposited $6,000 in her SNAP account she decided it was all right to keep the money even though she had to know she wasn’t entitled to it. If the state makes a mistake and gives her only $100, then I guess they don’t have to make up the difference. Apparently she thinks it is all right to be dishonest and steal taxpayers’ money.
It appears that House Bill 1 is designed to protect taxpayers and ensure that the truly needy obtain necessary benefits. Food stamps were originally created for short-term emergency relief and not for lifelong dependency.
Matt Shuy
Frankfort
