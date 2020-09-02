Dear editor,

Since I saw the poll in The State Journal that showed that 45% of the respondents would vote for President Donald Trump again, I can’t get it out of my mind. Why after watching him for the last 3½ years would this many people vote for him again?

Why vote for a man who is a bully, a man who is a racist, a man who has no respect for women, a man who lies not only about significant things but about matters of no importance. It can’t really be because of the economy because I remember January 2009 when Barack Obama took office.

In 2016, Trump rode in on the coattails of an economy brought back from near disaster by the Obama administration. And now because he wasn’t watching or thinking ahead he has let it go to pot. Of course, it is not totally his fault but most of the problem can be laid at his feet.

As for COVID-19, thank goodness for Gov. Andy Beshear. If we had to depend on Trump and his allies we would be in the same pickles as a lot of other states.

The pictures of Trump’s troops in Portland, Oregon, made cold chills run down my spine. They made me think of everything I have read about pre-World War II Germany.

And as I write this he is trying to undermine the post office, of all things.

Remember “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

If only we had Mark Henry (whoever he may be) to guide us along in some rational thinking.

Carlton Smathers

Frankfort

