Dear editor,

The city commission is considering a conservation easement that would effectively banish bicycles from Fort Hill forever. I ask Mayor Bill May and the other commissioners: Please don’t.

Forever is a long time. City commissions will come and go. Frankfort voters’ opinions may change in one direction or another. Conditions may change.

I won’t rehash the arguments for and against the current ban here, and I don’t doubt that our commissioners’ votes for the ban were made in good faith using the best information that was available to them. But a future commission may well think differently about the types of transportation allowed on this particular parcel of land. It verges on the undemocratic to deny future commissions (and the voters who will elect them) the option to reconsider this policy if they see fit to do so.

This was not a hot topic until last year. Neither the mayor nor any of the current commissioners were elected on a “ban-the-bikes” platform. Only two of the five will face the voters of Frankfort in the upcoming primary, and potentially in the general election.

We are about to have a largely new, if not completely new, commission. Should the commission that we elect in November, or any future commission, choose to revisit the bicycle ban, it should be able to.

So, please, no conservation easement.

Woodson Smith

Frankfort

