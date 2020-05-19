Dear editor,
Thanks for the article by Jordan Hensley about the church service at the Faith Victory Church World Distribution Center in Frankfort (“Back in the pews: After court rulings, Frankfort congregation reconvenes, but reporter wasn't welcome," May 12).
I'm disappointed to see that, as we gradually open opportunities for group worship, as well as business and government, there is such a congregation that is not taking simple and practical steps for social distancing. The threat of virus spread is still with us and we can apply commonsense practices to limit disease transmission. God gave us brains to make sound decisions to protect ourselves and those around us.
As a student of history, I need to comment about the report of Pastor Dr. Derber's sermon on the U.S. Constitution with many quotes from several of our founders — Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. He may not understand that each of these men, as well as other founders, including George Washington, James Madison and James Monroe, are characterized as Deists.
Their religious views, in today's jargon, would be called extremely liberal — probably very far from Dr. Derber's narrow and limited perspective on Christianity. I believe these men and members of the Constitutional Convention would definitely NOT equate the Constitution with the Bible.
Peter Croswell
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.