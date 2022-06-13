It’s way too late now, but if ever there was a group of Americans who could have justifiably posited the “Great Replacement Theory” as it pertains to their race it is the American Indian. At one time, Indians were the sole humans occupying America; now they represent just 1.1% of the population. Not only did they lose their lives, they lost their land and their culture and became second class citizens in the land they had lived in for centuries.
There are many whites who subscribe to the Replacement Theory and fear they are in danger of being replaced as a majority by minorities. That theory is promulgated on Fox News, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, an Australian immigrant. Murdoch became a naturalized American citizen in 1985, a requirement to own a TV network.
The country of Murdoch’s birth has also been cruel to its own indigenous people, the Aborigines, once the only humans in Australia. They were often ruthlessly hunted down, and have alwaysbeen subordinated to the whites who have taken over their land. The Aboriginal population in Australia is 3.3%.
So, it’s a bit rich and ironic that Murdoch’s cable station wants to take up the rhetorical sword for American whites who fear they may be overtaken in numbers by other races. Although promoting this theory is highly remunerative for Murdoch and his kin, unfortunately, this also stokes resentment and roils divisions in his adopted land. This can lead to violence; dangerous to do in a country where there are more guns than people, some of which are weapons of war that the owners, in their weakness, are willing to use to slaughter innocents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The Greatest Right Wing Fear:
Somewhere, somehow, someone who doesn't look like me is and I think is inferior to me is being treated as my equal.
Andrea and BL have hit the nail “ squarely “ on the head, discussing white racial angst! I’ve driven many nails over the years , and there is an art to keeping the head of the hammer square over the head of the nail at a ninety degree angle , as you swing the hammer , so as not to bend the nail or drive it in the wood at a wrong angle. If they were literally driving a nail , their would be no doubt that they’ve done it perfectly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.