Dear editor,

So President Joe Biden is coming after your hamburgers. Also Dems were coming after your Dr. Seuss books. It seems with favorable ratings, the majority of the public like his handing of the pandemic.

Biden is popular. He succeeded in getting the COVID relief bill passed early in his presidency without a single GOP vote. So now it seems the only strategy the GOP and FOX have is using disinformation tactics of propaganda, assumptions and false narratives.

It is so indicative of the human nature of the Republicans, to lean toward cynicism and outright lies as long as it’s derogatory toward the Democrats.

It’s no wonder anyone who is addicted to FOX News has such a distorted outlook of what prosperity, democracy, equality and fairness look like. They’ve been cynical since the 1996 debut of the network and the on-air cynics are making so much money warping the minds of their followers, they don’t care what harm it does to the country or our democracy as long as they have millions of dollars in assets to sustain them and the working class to serve them.

Also, Arizona is holding a biased recount using Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based company owned by Doug Logan, the author of an election fraud “fact” sheet that was shared by GOP politicians months after the election. He, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, is biased. Republicans don’t care about democracy. They can’t win the popular vote, they know it and will do anything to win.

Lisa Coons

Frankfort

