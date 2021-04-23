Dear editor,

I am glad to see that the Frankfort Plant Board made a wise investment for a consultant to evaluate the proposed solar "farm" to supply maybe 20 megawatts to specific power users.

Keeping in mind the disastrous experiment in Texas, it is proper to hold the proposal off for further study. Let us wait until a more comprehensive evaluation can be made, apart from the company wanting to profit from the farm.

Richard Silver

Frankfort

