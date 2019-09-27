Dear editor,
This letter is to thank Capt. Dave Schroerlocke of the Frankfort Police Department and the Explorer Scouts for their service last Saturday.
Capt. Schroerlocke and his wonderful group of young people worked all day to clear bush honeysuckle and expose the foundations of a dairy that operated in Frankfort during the 1930s. They also removed the remains of a demonstration building that had deteriorated and become a nuisance.
These young folks — Jake Templeton, Landon Goode, James Collier, Yasmin Masui, Baylee Albers, Trish Schroerlocke and Kenzie Greer — are the good ones. They are truly part of the 15%.
We are also grateful to City Commissioner John Sower for making arrangements and providing pizza for lunch, as well as Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens for his support.
Great job, all!
Mike West
Frankfort