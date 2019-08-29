Dear editor,
It is outrageous that Rick Tucker, the FPD officer who stole $27,000 from us, is not going to serve some time in jail (FPD officer pleads guilty to $27K gas theft, Aug. 24-25).
If you or I walked into City Hall and stole a huge amount of cash, there would be no question about serving time, plus restitution, plus probation when we got out. Added to the abuse of public trust, Tucker's shameful criminality rises above the level of an ordinary thief — it was calculated, it was a clever manipulation of the system, and it was and is a slap in the face to other honest cops and to the taxpayers.
Both the prosecutor and the judge owe it to the citizenry to impose a harsh sentence on this thief.
Sheila Mann
Frankfort