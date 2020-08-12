Dear editor,
Please demand that the Frankfort City Commission reveal the reason why our City Manager Keith Parker was fired.
I understand it is within the city commission's power to fire a Frankfort city manager without cause; however, to fire our city manager in the midst of a pandemic requires an explanation.
If Parker has done something so egregious that firing him was necessary for the good of our city, the people of Frankfort need to know what he did. Otherwise, Frankfort is now a city where no one should dare be foolhardy enough to accept a job as our city manager because a petty spat can result in a firing. Frankfort deserves better.
Mary Hamilton
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.