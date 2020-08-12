Dear editor,

Please demand that the Frankfort City Commission reveal the reason why our City Manager Keith Parker was fired.

I understand it is within the city commission's power to fire a Frankfort city manager without cause; however, to fire our city manager in the midst of a pandemic requires an explanation.

If Parker has done something so egregious that firing him was necessary for the good of our city, the people of Frankfort need to know what he did. Otherwise, Frankfort is now a city where no one should dare be foolhardy enough to accept a job as our city manager because a petty spat can result in a firing. Frankfort deserves better.

Mary Hamilton

Frankfort

