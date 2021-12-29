Dear editor,

The Frankfort Forest Advisory Board wants to send a big thank you to the city Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites for their work on the Downtown Tree Plan that began recently and will continue for three more years. 

This work will lead to the creation of a beautiful Urban Arboretum along the streets of downtown Frankfort for the benefit of residents and visitors alike. And, of course, the trees have all the regular benefits: carbon sequestration, improved air quality, storm water absorption, erosion prevention, wildlife habitat, reducing urban heating resulting in energy savings and reduced noise pollution. And studies show trees also result in higher property values for the owners. 

This is a project that the Forest Advisory Board wholeheartedly supports. We know that all civic-minded people of Frankfort will support it too.

Robert Stone

Chair, Frankfort Forestry Advisory Board

Frankfort

