Dear editor,
The proposal to open a packet boat service in Frankfort ("Echoes of the past inspire goal of Kentucky River cruise business," April 19) seen in the recent issue of this newspaper is most gratifying.
Parks are wonderful places! They provide a peaceful place to commune with nature and each other that soothes and restores the soul.
It should be of interest that there is a vast park-like venue that most people largely neglect. It is the Kentucky River system that flows right through the middle of town!
The neglect is due to lack of a convenient, safe and economical means of access. And, yes, those who have the resources find it a wonderful place for recreation. They are the ones who acquire and maintain boats and watercraft.
But it would be a wonderful thing if we had a convenient, safe and economical way to access it and celebrate an important piece of history at the same time? The proposal to open a packet boat service on the Kentucky River at Frankfort would be a fine answer to that.
Not just the younger and athletic but a huge part of the population would be served, regardless of age or even mobility to a large extent. And a paddle-wheel packet boat provides a uniquely relaxing means of doing so.
I say it is great news that someone qualified is proposing to provide such a service.
Thomas D. Schiffer
Kentucky River rat
Florence
