Dear editor,

The Frankfort Plant Board board hired (for $22,000-plus) a consultant from Kansas. I’m thinking it’s “to take at his word,” and that “word” was to kill the renewable energy solar farm project in Franklin County. It shouldn’t be the last word.

I think that board shouldn’t have the choice to “either/or” any power source. We as humans on this planet need to use to clean up our environment for our future generations.

We should all have a moral view of the future and leave this world better than when we came into it for our children's and grandchildren’s sake. Those who can’t hold that moral view shouldn’t be serving on any “boards.”

Richard Jones

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription