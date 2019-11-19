Dear editor,
I would like to know why Frankfort's water is still so bad.
I've seen newscasts and read in the paper stories of how after the drought the drinking water is better. There are two adjectives to describe what comes out of our facets: smelly and undrinkable. We have been drinking and cooking with distilled or filtered water since the drought and I guess if what we have now is the best it will be, we will continue to do that because it's just too awful to consume.
What is the story on our water? Everyone I ask, "Have you gone back to using water?" they all say no! It's terrible and they are right!
Shelley Morris
Frankfort