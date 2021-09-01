Dear editor,

On behalf of the entire community, I would like to thank the City of Frankfort and the supporting businesses for their lead in the Women’s Equality Celebration on Aug. 21. It was a tremendous success. The 100th year anniversary of women’s right to vote, which was ratified on Aug. 26, 1920, was celebrated a year late due to COVID restrictions.

It took hours of planning and many team members helping to make it happen. Blair Hecker with the city and Robin Antenucci with tourism were willing to help in any way possible. Terri Bradshaw, with Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and leader of the EmpowHer women’s group gave us several opportunities to reach our target audience. Liberty Hall, Capital City Museum, Paul Sawyier Library and the Thomas Clark History Museum were open and welcomed many of our guests.

Sylvia Coffey, organizer of the Women Suffrage Centennial Choral, inspired many others to support this effort by writing the wonderful history of Women’s Suffrage. Thanks to The State Journal for publishing the six-part series as well as the coverage of the event.

Katrisha Waldridge gave an inspirational speech along with Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Dr. Karen McDaniel. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., which is one of four college sororities for African American women, and is the largest African American Greek-letter sorority in the world, led the march, which is a stark contrast of 1913 when their founding chapter marched in the first women’s march in Washington, D.C., but from the back of the parade.

The members of the Women’s Suffragist Centennial Choral group have performed for several years celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment.

The Frankfort Cemetery Board President Patty Peavler was an awesome resource for our honoring of the 25 Suffragists buried there. Permanent bronze medallions, designed by Sallie Clay Lanham have been installed at each gravesite. Frankfort Cemetery Suffrage History Brochures, designed by Bob Lanham, are available at the display near the cemetery office allowing anyone to take a self-guided tour from 7:30 a.m. until dusk. Russ Hatter, Peavler and I served as docents to the guided tour. We hope to have another guided tour when the weather is cooler.

The community has been very generous with the fundraising to cover the Suffragist medallions. A donation to the Frankfort Cemetery will be made after expenses are covered. If anyone would like to make a tax-deductible donation, it certainly is not too late. Simply send a check made payable to: Frankfort Cemetery Suffragist Marker to 220 Crown Point Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601. 

Our community shined on Aug. 21.

Mary Ann Burch

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription