Dear editor,
On behalf of the entire community, I would like to thank the City of Frankfort and the supporting businesses for their lead in the Women’s Equality Celebration on Aug. 21. It was a tremendous success. The 100th year anniversary of women’s right to vote, which was ratified on Aug. 26, 1920, was celebrated a year late due to COVID restrictions.
It took hours of planning and many team members helping to make it happen. Blair Hecker with the city and Robin Antenucci with tourism were willing to help in any way possible. Terri Bradshaw, with Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and leader of the EmpowHer women’s group gave us several opportunities to reach our target audience. Liberty Hall, Capital City Museum, Paul Sawyier Library and the Thomas Clark History Museum were open and welcomed many of our guests.
Sylvia Coffey, organizer of the Women Suffrage Centennial Choral, inspired many others to support this effort by writing the wonderful history of Women’s Suffrage. Thanks to The State Journal for publishing the six-part series as well as the coverage of the event.
Katrisha Waldridge gave an inspirational speech along with Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Dr. Karen McDaniel. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., which is one of four college sororities for African American women, and is the largest African American Greek-letter sorority in the world, led the march, which is a stark contrast of 1913 when their founding chapter marched in the first women’s march in Washington, D.C., but from the back of the parade.
The members of the Women’s Suffragist Centennial Choral group have performed for several years celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment.
The Frankfort Cemetery Board President Patty Peavler was an awesome resource for our honoring of the 25 Suffragists buried there. Permanent bronze medallions, designed by Sallie Clay Lanham have been installed at each gravesite. Frankfort Cemetery Suffrage History Brochures, designed by Bob Lanham, are available at the display near the cemetery office allowing anyone to take a self-guided tour from 7:30 a.m. until dusk. Russ Hatter, Peavler and I served as docents to the guided tour. We hope to have another guided tour when the weather is cooler.
The community has been very generous with the fundraising to cover the Suffragist medallions. A donation to the Frankfort Cemetery will be made after expenses are covered. If anyone would like to make a tax-deductible donation, it certainly is not too late. Simply send a check made payable to: Frankfort Cemetery Suffragist Marker to 220 Crown Point Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Our community shined on Aug. 21.
Mary Ann Burch
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.