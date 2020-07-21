Dear editor,

Bob Gullette’s response (“Guest columnist: Writer has bad case of 'racism-itis,'” July 17-19) to Ed Powe’s column (“Guest columnist: Frankfort/Franklin County has a case of 'ostrich-ism,'” June 23) is emblematic of the enormous amount of work we have to do in our community.

It is disheartening to us that this kind of insidious white response is all too prevalent. In some ways it is harder to combat than the Dixie flag waving in the back of some of our local pickups.

We would urge Gullette to spend some time in more serious reconsideration of what Powe was trying to say to the community that each man deeply cares about. Watch the PBS documentary on Reconstruction by Henry Louis Gates from start to finish and then see if you can still assert that “we are not responsible for history!” See if you can answer just a few of Powe’s “Riddle me this” questions. 

We would welcome newly convicted hearts to the growing number that truly understand our nation and our city of Frankfort still doesn’t walk the walk that all people are created equal.

Ben and Patricia Griffith

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription